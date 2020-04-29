10 Powerful Irrfan Khan Dialogues Which Inspired Us to Embrace the Nuances of Life

On April 29, Irrfan Khan, one of the most versatile and talented actors that Bollywood has seen till date, passed away after being hospitalised in Mumbai due to a colon infection.

The actor, who had given us gems Piku, The Lunchbox, Paan Singh Tomar, Maqbool, Haasil, Namesake, has left behind a legacy that spans over twenty-five years. Khan, who stepped into Bollywood with Mira Nair's Salaam Bombay!, had made a mark in Hindi cinema and Hollywood, had seen his fair share of struggles too.

Over the years, Khan's characters, usually simple and true to life, have made their way into our hearts. Never a conventional hero, he made his characters relatable and real - which is probably why his death is one of the biggest blows to the Indian film industry.

In all his films, irrespective of how big a role it was, Khan managed to linger on in our minds, long after the credits rolled. His dialogues, simple, crisp, and poignant, stand as a testimony to what a great actor he was.

As a tribute, we've compiled a list of some of Khan's best dialogues:

1. Life of Pi (2012)

2. The Lunchbox (2013)

3. Namesake (2006)

4. The Lunchbox (2013)

5. D-Day (2013)

6. Life...in a Metro (2007)

7. D-Day (2013)

8. Life...in a Metro (2007)

9. Life of Pi (2012)

10. Angrezi Medium (2020)

Rest in peace, Irrfan.