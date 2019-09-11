10 Things the New Apple iPhone 11's Camera Reminded Twitter Of
What does the new iPhone 11's camera remind you of?
What does the new iPhone 11's camera remind you of?
Apple just dropped its new iPhone 11 on Tuesday, and the internet hasn't stopped buzzing since. From detailed analyses of the phone's design to dissecting each and every single feature, tech experts have gone into overdrive trying to break the new iPhone down for us laymen.
Although the phone just got launched yesterday, people have been going nuts over the brand new features. And not all are positive. For instance, the phone's camera is, without a doubt, the chief point of emphasis. There's a third lens which has been added to the camera, and the three lenses have been placed in close proximity to each other. A little too close for our comfort, if we may add. But we'll get to that later.
This is quite a deviation from other smartphones, which usually have all camera lined up in a single queue, making it look neater. But turns out, the new camera style reminds netizens of a bunch of odd things - objects we use in our day to day lives. For example, a coconut. No, we aren't kidding. Check it out.
Oddly similar, eh?
— VIJAY (@VIJAY88309101) September 11, 2019
E.T, are you listening?
#AppleEvent the IPhone 11 designer is an alien fan pic.twitter.com/iTehEcdjkK — Zahrani ✌ (@moudmqz) September 10, 2019
You can't unsee this.
I knew the iPhone 11 looked familiar #AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/LfN2B9TrE4
— imsadevernight (@imsadplzzhelp) September 10, 2019
Never in a million years did we think an iPhone could look...cute?
same sussssss~ #AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/g4LKpFXdQp — FanboyW (@Aslate2HH) September 11, 2019
The most accurate so far?
iPhone 11 comes with a built in shaver!!#AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/7DHXq0pC7q
— DarkBoy (@__Big_O) September 10, 2019
A fidget spinner. Yes, you know we're right.
Apple iphone designer inspired by: #AppleEvent #مؤتمر_آبل pic.twitter.com/2Jw0DJ2pND — none (@noneitself) September 10, 2019
It does look a lot like a gas stove, doesn't it?
The iPhone 11 Pro is also for professional chefs haha#AppleEvent#iPhone pic.twitter.com/yjLsaxDm2r
— Tlg Nórgenberg#UK #FBPE (@Tolga_Norgenber) September 10, 2019
Wow, this is making us hungry.
Inspiration.#AppleEvent #apple11 #AppleLaunch pic.twitter.com/FPNVdWlvM2 — Rajneesh R. Gaikwad (@rgaikwad7) September 11, 2019
The age of robots is here?
#AppleEvent #iphone11 pic.twitter.com/bIpKgrNILe
— Une Miss en Alsace (@FandeFD) September 11, 2019
WARNING: Scroll down if you have trpophobia.
The iPhone 11 is triggering people's trypophobia https://t.co/Pl7VroZxhy pic.twitter.com/FmqiohKLGr — We The Pvblic (@wethepvblic) September 11, 2019
What does the new iPhone 11's camera remind you of?
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
Indian Coast Guard Carries Out Medical Evacuation Of Captain Of Bulk Carrier
-
Thursday 25 July , 2019
“Will Have to Take Back Bodies”: Army Chief Bipin Rawat's Warning to Pakistan
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
No Girl Amongst 216 Children Born in Last Three Months in Uttarakashi, Uttarakhand
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Mumbai Man Uses Cost-effective Method to Harvest Rainwater
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Serena Williams Wins New York Fashion Week as She Walks Runway With Adorable Daughter
- Cristiano Ronaldo Scores Four Goals for Portugal in 5-1 Rout of Lithuania; Second Was Absolutely Comical
- Nach Baliye 9's Faisal Khan Makes Bold Statement Post Surgery
- Apple iPad 7th-gen Launched at Rs 29,900 With Apple Pencil, Smart Keyboard Support
- KL Rahul's Form a Concern, Rohit Sharma Will be Considered as Test Opener: MSK Prasad