10 Things the New Apple iPhone 11's Camera Reminded Twitter Of

Apple just dropped its new iPhone 11 on Tuesday, and the internet hasn't stopped buzzing since. From detailed analyses of the phone's design to dissecting each and every single feature, tech experts have gone into overdrive trying to break the new iPhone down for us laymen.

Although the phone just got launched yesterday, people have been going nuts over the brand new features. And not all are positive. For instance, the phone's camera is, without a doubt, the chief point of emphasis. There's a third lens which has been added to the camera, and the three lenses have been placed in close proximity to each other. A little too close for our comfort, if we may add. But we'll get to that later.

This is quite a deviation from other smartphones, which usually have all camera lined up in a single queue, making it look neater. But turns out, the new camera style reminds netizens of a bunch of odd things - objects we use in our day to day lives. For example, a coconut. No, we aren't kidding. Check it out.

Oddly similar, eh?

— VIJAY (@VIJAY88309101) September 11, 2019

E.T, are you listening?

#AppleEvent the IPhone 11 designer is an alien fan pic.twitter.com/iTehEcdjkK — Zahrani ✌ (@moudmqz) September 10, 2019

You can't unsee this.

I knew the iPhone 11 looked familiar #AppleEvent⁠ ⁠⁠ ⁠⁠ ⁠ pic.twitter.com/LfN2B9TrE4 — imsadevernight (@imsadplzzhelp) September 10, 2019

Never in a million years did we think an iPhone could look...cute?

The most accurate so far?

iPhone 11 comes with a built in shaver!!#AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/7DHXq0pC7q — DarkBoy (@__Big_O) September 10, 2019

A fidget spinner. Yes, you know we're right.

It does look a lot like a gas stove, doesn't it?

The iPhone 11 Pro is also for professional chefs haha#AppleEvent#iPhone pic.twitter.com/yjLsaxDm2r — Tlg Nórgenberg#UK #FBPE (@Tolga_Norgenber) September 10, 2019

Wow, this is making us hungry.

The age of robots is here?

WARNING: Scroll down if you have trpophobia.

The iPhone 11 is triggering people's trypophobia https://t.co/Pl7VroZxhy pic.twitter.com/FmqiohKLGr — We The Pvblic (@wethepvblic) September 11, 2019

What does the new iPhone 11's camera remind you of?

