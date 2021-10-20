10-year-old Bengaluru Boy Wins Big at London Natural History Museum's Photography Event

A 10-year-old Indian photographer, Vidyun R. Hebbar, has been crowned the Young Wildlife Photographer of the Year 2021 for his picture titled ‘Dome Home’ which shows a tent spider in its web. London’s Natural History Museum conducts the Wildlife Photographer of the Year contest every year. The winners of the 57th edition were announced on Wednesday. More than 50,000 entries from 95 countries were received this year.

Hebbar’s pic was termed an “imaginative way of photographing a spider” by the Natural History Museum. It said the picture is perfectly framed and the focus is spot on. “But the really clever bit is the addition of a creative backdrop – the bright colours of a motorised rickshaw,” said Roz Kidman Cox, chair of the jury.

According to the official statement, Vidyun has been sending his pictures to NHM since he was eight years old, and loves to capture the often-overlooked creatures in the streets and parks near his home in Bengaluru.

The top prize of the Wildlife Photographer of the Year 2021 was won by French biologist Laurent Ballesta who captured an underwater shot of camouflage groupers rushing to release their sperm as a female fish dropped a burst of eggs. The journey for Ballesta’s award-winning shot is a very long one. He took the picture in a biosphere reserve in Fakarava, French Polynesia.

As stunning as the picture looks, it took Ballesta five years to get the award-winning shot. The French biologist visited the Fakarava lagoon in July every year when the annual spawning of camouflage groupers takes place. Additionally, capturing the shot was not easy as camouflage groupers are vulnerable species that are threatened by overfishing, the Natural History Museum said in an official statement.

Ballesta has become attached to the picture because of the shape of the cloud of eggs. “It looks like an upside-down question mark. It’s a question of the future of these eggs because only one in one million will (survive to) become an adult, but it’s maybe more symbolic of the future of nature,” the French biologist told BBC, adding, “it’s a very important question about the future of nature.”

The NHM announced winners in 19 categories, and has even added three new categories - ‘Wetlands’, ‘Oceans’ and ‘Natural Artistry’ - this year.

