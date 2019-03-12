LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
3-min read

10-Year-Old Boy Asked Qantas to Help Him With His 'Airline'. This is How CEO Responded.

Both the letters from the youngest airline CEO to Australia's oldest airline CEO were uploaded by Qantas' official Twitter account and netizens were flying with happiness at airlines' heart-warming gesture.

Anurag Verma | News18.com

Updated:March 12, 2019, 3:46 PM IST
Photo credit: Qantas Airways / Twitter
An Australian boy's dream flight may be taking off soon after his "competitor" airlines responded to him with tips and tricks to run the aviation business.

It all began when 10-year-old Alex Jacquot penned a letter to Qantas CEO Alan Joyce to help him set up his own airline. In the hand-written letter, Jacquot urged the Qantas CEO to "take him seriously" while informing him that he had already figured out his staff as he had hired a CFO, a Head of IT, a Head of Maintenance, a Head of onboard services and a Head of Legal for his newly-found "Oceania Express".

Jacquot, in his letter, said that he had a lot of time on him to work on his dream project as his school was shut for holidays. The young boy also wished to Sydney/Melbourne to London route flights with A350 fleet and wondered how the passengers would manage a decent sleep in a 25-hour flight.

"Our competitors don't normally ask us for advice, but when an airline leader reached out, we couldn't ignore it. Naturally, there was only one way to respond: CEO to CEO," wrote Qantas on Twitter while sharing the letters.




Thanks to Qantas' grounded CEO, the 10-year-old received a response from none other than the airline super boss himself, who expressed his gratitude for the letter and was thrilled to know in advance about his new competitor in the market. Joyce asked the boy to look up to his newly-appointed Head of Legal for advice but still gave an important tip for Jacquot's ambitious project because he "too was once a young boy" who was curious about "flight and all its possibilities."

"My number one tip for starting an airline is to put safety front and centre. And do everything you can to make travel as comfortable and affordable as possible for your passengers," Qantas CEO wrote in a letter dated February 19.

The Qantas CEO added that he too was grappling with the situation they are facing in long-haul flights and are looking at different cabin designs that give people spaces to stretch out and exercise.

Joyce now looks forward to meeting the youngest airline CEO and has even offered a tour of Qantas' Operations Centre to track their flights anywhere in the world. The letters from the youngest CEO to Australia's oldest airline's CEO came on Twitter's radar and the netizens were flying with happiness at airlines' heart-warming gesture.

"This is an amazing response to a person who is looking to make a difference in the world. One day someone might look to Alex for advice and he will remember this moment. I've never been more proud to fly with Qantas. Well done Qantas and well done Mr. Joyce. Made my day," wrote one Twitter user.

Many others shared similar sentiments.























