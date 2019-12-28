10-Year-Old Boy Asked to Take Off T-shirt With Image of Snake on it Before Boarding Plane

A 10-year old boy was asked to remove his T-shirt bearing the image of snake by security officials at an airport. The incident occurred at OR Tambo airport in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Stevie Lucas was wearing a T-shirt with the image of a green snake. He was told by airport security that the T-shirt might cause anxiety among passengers and he has to take it off before boarding the plane, Daily Mail reported.

Lucas then turned the T-shirt inside out and wore it. He was travelling from Pretoria to George in South Africa.

His parents Steve and Marga told Daily Mirror that the security officers told them that T-shirts bearing image of snake were not allowed on board.

Lucas had come to South Africa from New Zealand’s Wellington to meet his grandfather.

Later, airport officers justified the move and said the have every right to determine if an object is harmful to fellow passengers and crew members, the report added.

The family even wrote to the Airport Company of South Africa. The company told the family that it had sought a clarification about the clothing rules and restrictions and “thanked them for bringing the issue to their attention.”

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.