Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
Christmas 2019
News18 » Buzz
1-min read

10-Year-Old Boy Asked to Take Off T-shirt With Image of Snake on it Before Boarding Plane

A 10-year old boy was asked to remove his T-shirt bearing the image of snake by security officials at an airport.

Trending Desk

Updated:December 30, 2019, 8:31 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
10-Year-Old Boy Asked to Take Off T-shirt With Image of Snake on it Before Boarding Plane
A 10-year old boy was asked to remove his T-shirt bearing the image of snake by security officials at an airport.

A 10-year old boy was asked to remove his T-shirt bearing the image of snake by security officials at an airport. The incident occurred at OR Tambo airport in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Stevie Lucas was wearing a T-shirt with the image of a green snake. He was told by airport security that the T-shirt might cause anxiety among passengers and he has to take it off before boarding the plane, Daily Mail reported.

Lucas then turned the T-shirt inside out and wore it. He was travelling from Pretoria to George in South Africa.

His parents Steve and Marga told Daily Mirror that the security officers told them that T-shirts bearing image of snake were not allowed on board.

Lucas had come to South Africa from New Zealand’s Wellington to meet his grandfather.

Later, airport officers justified the move and said the have every right to determine if an object is harmful to fellow passengers and crew members, the report added.

The family even wrote to the Airport Company of South Africa. The company told the family that it had sought a clarification about the clothing rules and restrictions and “thanked them for bringing the issue to their attention.”

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram