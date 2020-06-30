10-Year-Old-Boy Bags Guinness World Record for Solving 196 Math Sums in 1 Minute

A 10-year-old boy from England has created a Guinness World Record by solving 196 math problems under a minute during the lockdown. The astounding video of Nadub Gill, the elementary school student, solving the problems on a laptop at the speed of light has left netizens amazed.

Times Tables Rock Stars, an online math table learning app and site had collaborated with the Guinness World Records to find the highest scorer on the Times Tables Rock Stars in a minute.

Nadub took part in the competition and managed to finish at the top with a whopping 196 problems under the time limit. What is more astounding is that he did not give even one wrong answer.

According to a report by Nottingham Post, there were around seven hundred applicants. But Nadub, who studies at Longmoor Primary School in Long Eaton, left everyone behind.

Speaking with the portal, the boy said, “I am very thrilled and excited to achieve this title. It is like a dream!”

He was given an official certificate from the Guinness World Records too.



“It’s truly mind-boggling how these young people can blast through so many calculations in such a short time. It’s a real test of mental and physical dexterity and it’s a pleasure to welcome Nadub to the GWR family,” said Craig Glenday, who is the Editor-in-Chief at Guinness World Records.



