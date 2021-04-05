10-year-old Boy from Canada Bags Guinness World Record for Longest Milk Tooth Ever Extracted

Usually, when a kid’s milk teeth break, it is a common practice around the world to leave it under a pillow while waiting for a tooth fairy. These memories are shared globally by almost every child experiencing their childhood. But that is not the case with a 10-year-old boy from Canada.

Luke Boulton, from Peterborough, Ontario, Canada, instead grabbed a place in Guinness World Records thanks to his recently extracted milk tooth. Luke officially has the World record for longest milk tooth extracted of 2.6 cm.His tooth was extracted on September 17, 2019 by Dr. Chris McArthur of Liftlock Family Dentistry when the boy was eight years old. Since then, Luke has kept the tooth in a safe to get it verified by Guinness World Record.

According to the blog by Guinness World Records, Luke wants to keep it on display for everyone to see.

Craig Boulton, Luke’s father while talking to PTBOCanada, told it was “disgusting” to think that (tooth) was in someone’s mouth. “It was pretty impressive.” He shared that the new adult tooth was growing behind the milk tooth, hence, had to be removed.

After the tooth was removed, Luke’s elder sister, Leah Craig, suggested that the tooth could set a world record which led the family to formally submit an application to Guinness World Records.

The application process took 12 weeks as after an initial application, another formal one had to be submitted. The whole submission process requires witness accounts, video evidence and a small biography to be attached along the application.

They were recently notified by the Guinness World record about the title but are yet to receive the official certificate.

As per reports, the little boy got famous among his friends and teachers at school soon after gaining the title after it was announced over the public address system. He is looking forward to showing his achievement to his friends and reading his name on the world record book.

The previous record was held by 10-year-old Curtis Baddie from Columbus, Ohio with a 2.4 cm long tooth set on February 18, 2019.