10-Year-Old Gujarat Boy Dresses Up as Mahatma Gandhi While Getting Tested for Covid-19

A 10-year-old boy in Gujarat went to get tested for coronavirus but while dressed as Mahatma Gandhi.

According to a report by ANI, the boy dressed up as Gandhi just a couple of days before Gandhi Jayanti on October 2 and has gone viral on social media. He was dressed in a white dhoti and his look was complete with Gandhi's iconic round glasses and a stick.

The boy said that his main aim is to spread awareness about coronavirus and testing and he hopes that his gesture will help educate people about the importance of getting tested for Covid-19.

Gujarat: A 10-year-old boy from Rajkot dressed up as Mahatma Gandhi and went for his #COVID19 test.He said, "My swab samples have been taken for coronavirus test. People should not be apprehensive about the test. Our country will be healthy only if we cooperate." (29.09.2020) pic.twitter.com/pfFoSwsgUb — ANI (@ANI) September 30, 2020

"My swab samples have been taken for coronavirus test. People should not be apprehensive about the test. Our country will be healthy only if we cooperate,” he told ANI.

Gujarat currently has around 16,000 active coronavirus cases. The state, in total, has recorded more than 130,000 cases since the pandemic began. The total death tally stands at 3442 as of now. According to the Health Department, the recovery rate of Gujarat is 85% as of now. India's coronavirus toll has raced past the 63 lakh mark with a spike of 86,000 new cases.

Like the 10-year-old boy, many had taken to such innovative and creative means of spreading awareness about Covid-19 in the initial phases of the pandemic.

To stop people from flouting rules in March when the lockdown had just been announced, a cop in Chennai, Tamil Nadu came up with an innovative way to show how severe the disease is, and how important staying at home is.

In collaboration with a local artist, the policeman has made an unique 'Corona helmet' to dissuade commuters from stepping during the lockdown.

Designed loosely based on a close up of what a singular representation of the virus looks like, the helmet has an uncanny, and somewhat scary appearance.

"I came up with the idea and used a broken helmet and papers to prepare this. I have also prepared many placards displaying slogans and handed them over to the police," he added.