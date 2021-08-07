10-Year-Old Hyderabad Boy Sells Bird Food to Raise Money For Cancer-affected Sister

A 10-year-old boy from Hyderabad is helping his parents in raising funds for his 12-year old sister’s treatment. Syed Aziz’s sister Sakeena Begum was diagnosed with a form of brain cancer two years back. However seeing his family in a trouble to meet the hospital expenses, the 10-year old boy stepped in and decided to sell bird food alongside his mother.

His mother Bilkes Begum told news agency ANI, “We were suggested by the doctors that Sakeena should undergo radiotherapy in order to save her life. We have received funds from the Telangana Government and the whole amount got exhausted in her radiotherapy and now we’re are back to square one in terms of finance for her treatment, after spending money on all the medical requirements.”

Telangana | A 10-yr-old boy sells bird food in Hyderabad to pay for his sister Sakeena Begum's brain cancer treatment."We haven't received any help. We received govt funds only till radiation therapy. The medication is too expensive," says Bilkes Begum, Sakeena's mother pic.twitter.com/S5G5l9cKWq — ANI (@ANI) August 6, 2021

Aziz however, hasn’t quit his education to help his sister. He is continuing his education at a local Madarsa in Hyderabad. The young kid sells bird food from 6 am to 8 am with his mother. From 8 am onwards, he attends the local classes at Madrasa till 5 pm.

Aziz had set a separate bench for selling the bird food on roads. His mother said the money from selling the bird food is just enough to meet the expenses of medicines as there are also other diagnostic expenditure including MRI, X-ray and blood tests. The mother of two appealed to everyone to come forward and help them to save her daughter.

A somewhat similar incident was reported earlier from Delhi’s Connaught place where a 15-year old girl named Bhumika had resorted to selling bird food to help her mother. Later Delhi police came forward to enroll her in a school and sponsored her education, The Times of India reported.

