Ten-year-old Reyansh authored an astrophysics book titled ‘The Universe: The Past, The Present And The Future’. In it, he plays with information on space.

The 10-year-old author said he started getting interested in space when he was around 5 years old. “I would look at the night sky and ask myself- what are those dots of light? How did they form? And why am I here?” Seeking answers to these questions, Reyansh started reading different astronomical books and watched several space videos to gain knowledge. In 2019, when he was 7 years old, he decided to compile a book by himself with all the knowledge he gained through reading from the books and videos.

“I wrote this book to spread the knowledge I have. A lot of necessary space technologies (Moon bases, Mars bases and much more) are impossible to do for one single individual and even ten individuals unless the people working are extremely skilled and even then, they take decades to complete and the chances of mistakes are high, especially if only one person is working on the project," said Reyansh.

“They require immense co-operation, several tens of people and many computers to be done in a reasonable time. This co-operation is only possible if everyone knows the importance of these technologies and, more importantly, if everyone knows about space, mathematics and science. We need to spread to different planets and create new technologies to keep our civilization running. Otherwise, we would be destroyed by global warming or floods,” he added.

Reyansh’s range of knowledge, from the Pythagoras theorem to the black hole theory is incredible to his family too. His mother, Sohini Routh said, “ He started playing with his tab when he was 5 years old and started gaining interest in space. At that age, he started talking about physics theories. As we did not have much understanding of physics, we took him to physics experts and they told us that whatever he was explaining was right. That was when he told me that he would write a book and he actually wrote the whole book".

About the Book

The book talks about the importance of science and astrophysics. The universe has been a fascinating area of research for a large number of people. From the ancient times, Greek philosophers discovered various interesting facts about space. Ancient Greek philosopher Ptolemy thought that the earth was spherical and at the centre of the universe.

The topics discussed in the book include a star that could be older than the universe, what happened during the Big Bang, a theory that says there are many universes, which of light or space is the fastest thing in the universe, time dilation, possible multiverse theories, differences between Albert Einstein and Isaac Newton, the future of the universe, the life cycle of stars, the solar system, stellar remnants, the curvature, end and composition of our universe, Dark matter and dark energy, spacetime and more. It mainly discusses astrophysics.

Astrophysicist Nandita Raha has gone through the book and commented that his idea about space and his book content was crystal clear and very good. Physicists, too, are amazed by a ten-year-old writing such a book.

The book, which is on Kindle, has been receiving good reviews from Amazon and was topping charts there. One reviewer said they were “awestruck", while another said it was an “astounding and brilliant piece of writing".

Reyansh is now all set to write his second book, which will be on mathematics.

