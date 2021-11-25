10-year-old Reunites With Lost Teddy in Iceland after Father’s Viral Post

Hattie Sains, a 10-year-old from the United Kingdom, will never be convinced that the internet is a dangerous realm, necessitating the safeguards and prohibitions that many people urge for because it is the root of her joy. Her joy, which the internet helped restore, had no boundaries when she found Cowie, her pet toy, beside her bedside, 3 months after she had lost it in Iceland. Hattie had lost Cowie (Cow soft toy) three months ago in a campground near Vik I Myrdal, Iceland, and had been upset since. Parents, Chrissie (42) and Richard Sains (40), had almost decided to give up after trying in vain to arrange a courier to deliver the ted. Then Richard posted on a Facebook page named Travel Iceland, asking for guidance, and compassionate people promised to bring Cowie home.

The netizens kept swarming around the circle until they got to the correct folks. People from all around the world worked together to put a huge grin back on Hattie’s face, and the post became global in only three days. It unexpectedly made it possible for Cowie was eventually returned safely to Hattie’s hands thanks to Richard’s Facebook post.

Richard, who outlined that he was skeptical of social media and its perils, now says that he understands the beauty in it and vows to repay the compassion shown to his family. Richard posted about this whole incident on Facebook. “We often focus on the negative aspects of social media – but it does let you reach out to fantastic people all across the world in seconds who are happy to help you out,” his FB post read.

According to his post, Óðinn Yngvason, 43, a tour guide from Vik, drove to collect the toy and escorted it on a tour of Iceland, taking photos of the ted at falls, highlands, and monuments. “Cowie had a proper trip home and made lots of friends. There are some great pics – including Cowie chilling with the crew on the plane home.” his Facebook post says further.

