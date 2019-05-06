10-Year-Old Takes Control of Steering Wheel After Father Dies of Cardiac Arrest While Driving

Showing immense courage and presence of mind, a 10-year-old boy steered his father’s vehicle to safety after he passed out on the wheel due to a cardiac arrest.Shivakumar was delivering pressure cookers manufactured from an industrial estate to a shop at Huliyaru in Karnataka on May 1, which is also celebrated as May Day or International Labour Day.“After a long 97-km drive in the goods carrier laden with pressure cookers, he suddenly suffered a cardiac arrest close to his destination around 12 noon, and lost consciousness at the wheel. His 10-year-old son, who did not understand what happened, showed quick presence of mind and steered the vehicle to safety, thus averting a mishap,” according to a report in The New Indian Express.The boy, crying inconsolably, eventually realised what had happened and that his father was no more. The Class V student had been enjoying his summer vacation while accompanying his father during work. While Shivakumar preferred to work on May Day, his wife Munirathnamma had taken leave.Hailing from Durgadahalli village near Devarayanadurga in Tumakuru, Shivakumar had moved to Allalasandra village to take care of his widowed mother-in-law.“He was a good man and focused on his job always. It’s unfortunate that he died at a young age leaving behind his family,” Tejaraju, a neighbor, said.Huliyaru police sub-inspector Lakshmikanth appreciated Shivakumar’s young son for his quick thinking.