Jack Annall, a 100-year-old man from the UK who will turn 101 August 19, received 700 cards before his special day. Jack resides in a care home in West Yorkshire. His daughter, who lives in Australia, couldn’t make it to UK due to the COVID-19 protocols. This had dampened the mood of the centenarian, who was eagerly waiting to reunite with his daughter. Here’s where the care home’s staff and manager Victoria Gudgin jumped into the picture. They requested strangers to send birthday cards to Jack to make him happy on his birthday. “I know he was feeling a little bit down about not being able to see his daughter and I thought, What can we do that would lift his spirits?’ So I thought let’s get the community involved,” Gudgin told BBC.

https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=1231663900611063

While spreading the word, the staff didn’t expect to receive 700 cards. What’s more? Even Queen Elizabeth sent a card for Jack’s birthday. The 100-year-old is all set to enjoy an extremely entertaining day. According to the Metro UK, he will meet the air force, the local mayor and enjoy a brass band concert on his birthday. The thoughtful gesture by the care home team is winning hearts all over the internet.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here