'Didn't Lose Hope': 100-year-old UP Woman Recovers From Covid-19 in Time to Celebrate Birthday

In what could be termed as an inspiration for so many others recovering from the coronavirus, a 100-year-old woman from Meerut district in Uttar Pradesh has defeated the virus. Sardar Kaur along with her five other members of her family had tested positive for the virus. But now, after undergoing treatment, all of them have recovered and the family also recently celebrated Sardar Kaur’s 100th birthday to commemorate the family defeating the virus.

Kaur and 5 members of her family fell ill due to the virus but the family nursed her back to health just in time to celebrate the former’s 100th birthday after they all recovered from the infection. Family members Vikrant Chaudhary, Neeshu Chaudhary and everyone else left no stone unturned in their service for their grandmother and helped her recover.

With five members of the family, it can be said that all four generations of the family together defeated the deadly virus. As per the family members, the 15 days after testing positive for coronavirus were quite depressing. But the strong willpower, self-confidence and positivity in them helped the entire family in fighting against the virus. After winning her battle with coronavirus, the 100 year old Sardar Kaur said, “I have won this battle due to active lifestyle, confidence and positive thinking. During the treatment, I did not let myself become weak and also encouraged the family members at the same time.”

Meanwhile the downward trend in fresh cases of coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh continued on Monday as for the first time fresh cases were reported under 10,000 in the current phase. The state reported 9391 fresh cases in the last 24 hours which is around 29,000 less than its peak in April which was 38,055 on April 24. The recovery rate in the state has also gone up to 89.8% as the state reported 149032 active cases as of now.

