1000 'Hamberders': Donald Trump Gets Called Out For Serving Baloney After White House Dinner
Even Burger King, which provided part of the order, joined in, tweeting, "due to a large order placed yesterday, we're all out of hamberders. just serving hamburgers today." (sic)
File photo of US President Donald Trump (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Oops, he did it again. Donald Trump, 45th President of the United States and leading practitioner of hyperbole and alternative facts, inflated the number of hamburgers served at the White House during a dinner celebrating the Clemson football team's recent winning of the national championship. Indeed, he was seemingly so excited at making up figures, he managed to spell the word hamburgers wrong, which is especially ironic considering how often he claims that it's his favourite food.
But, let's NOT take a leaf out of his book and start from the beginning.
With White House residence staff among those hit by the US government shutdown, Trump personally ordered in an "all-American" feast of burgers and pizza on Monday for a visiting football team, apparently because he knows as much about hosting a banquet as he does about the concpt of marital fidelity (allegedly).
Having to actually state that he, the President of the United States, is not a Russian operative has clearly had no affect on Donald Trump's appetite, or his fondness for calorie-heavy junk food.
While Twitter gave the burger-pizza-french fries meal the roasting it deserved, calling out POTUS for honouring athletes with food that went completely against their diet, and for bringing down the tone of the White House in general (as P0TUS 45 has already done in so many ways), later reports seemed to indicate that the athletes and other guests actually enjoyed the novel dining experience of burger by candlelight.
The billionaire cheapskate had seemingly gotten away with it, until, naturally, Trump had to go ahead and ruin things anyway. Despite having told reporters (before the meal) that he had ordered "300 burgers, pizza, French fries, etc", at the meal's conclusion, he reverted to his customary mendacity and said there were more than a 1000 "hamberders" at the dinner, all of which were finished in less than an hour.
As you may have noticed, the above tweet actually has the American sandwich's name spelled correctly, and that's because The Donald ended up correcting himself after news agencies, late night comedy hosts and the general public had their own gala by roasting the President over his latest faux-pas. Even Burger King, which provided part of the order, joined in, tweeting, "due to a large order placed yesterday, we're all out of hamberders. just serving hamburgers today." (sic)
Others had managed to capture a screenshot of the presidential goof-up.
For a cogent timeline of events, check out the video below:
Great being with the National Champion Clemson Tigers last night at the White House. Because of the Shutdown I served them massive amounts of Fast Food (I paid), over 1000 hamburgers etc. Within one hour, it was all gone. Great guys and big eaters!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 15, 2019
due to a large order placed yesterday, we're all out of hamberders.— Burger King (@BurgerKing) January 15, 2019
just serving hamburgers today.
Others had managed to capture a screenshot of the presidential goof-up.
@StephMillerShow I CAN HAS GOVERNMENT? 🍔🍔🍔🍔🍔 pic.twitter.com/zhT2xQCLmh— HAMBERDERS (@_HAMBERDERS_) January 15, 2019
