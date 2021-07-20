1000 kg Fish, 10 Goats, 250 kg Sweets: Andhra Man's Special Gift to Newlywed Daughter

Wedding gifts, especially given by our parents, are memorable and close to our hearts. We all hope to preserve these gifts for as long as possible. In some cultures, the celebration of the newlyweds goes on for a month and they keep on receiving gifts throughout. From jewellery, clothes, artefacts, huge photo frames, to money, utensils to automobiles, the list is never-ending. The bride’s family makes sure to leave no stone unturned in providing their daughter with everything possible as she embarks on the new journey.

In a first, an Andhra Pradesh-based man gave his daughter huge quantities of fish, pickles, vegetables, and sweets as a gift during the Ashadha Masam. Battula Balarama Krishna’s gift to his newly married daughter in no time became the talk of the town. Balarama Krishna is a prominent businessman and hails from Rajahmundry. It was revealed that on the occasion of the festival, he had sent 1000 kg fish, 1000 kg vegetables, 250 kg grocery items, 250 jars of pickles, 250 kg prawns, 250 kg sweets, 10 goats, and 50 chickens to his daughter’s new residence in Yanam, which is a town in Puducherry, India Today reports.

Balarama Krishna’s daughter Pratyusha tied the knot with Pawan Kumar, son of a businessman from Yanam. The couple was celebrating their first Ashadham and Pratyusha’s father decided to make it extra special for them. Therefore, he sent a truck loaded with the grand fare to her in-law’s residence. When the truck arrived at their residence Pratyusha, her husband and her in-laws were also shocked and stunned to see the rally of gifts sent by her father.

Ashadha Masam is a holy month and is one of the most followed Telugu traditions. Ashadha month is significant for all newlyweds especially the brides. To celebrate the day, women also apply heena on their hands. It’s a belief that the colour of the heena indicates the amount of love the woman will receive from her husband and in-laws. They also receive gifts from their parents.

