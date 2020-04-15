1000 Litres of Red Wine Flow Out of Taps in Italian Village Following Leak

Ever imagined red wine flowing from the taps of your home? Well, it really happened in Italy's Castelvetro.

As per a report in CNN, the incident took place due to a malfunction in a local winery after some 1000 litres of prepared wine accidentally got leaked into water pipes.

According to the Cantina Settecani winery, the incident occurred cause of a defective valve in the washing circuit within the bottling line. The wine that got leaked is a local speciality called the Lambrusco Grasparossa.

As per Giorgia Mezzacqui, the Deputy Mayor of the town the malfunction lasted for around three hours and affected some 20 homes. Moreover, the local government had clarified that there are no health risks that are going to be involved due to this leakage.

Giorgia told the CNN, “At a time where we have very little to smile about, I'm glad we brought some levity to others. Hopefully some day they'll remember us and will want to come visit us”.

Fabrizio Amorotti, the commercial manager of the Cantina Settecani winery revealed that some people in the area did call them to inform about the incident and what they were doing about it, while some were happy about it.

“The malfunction was appreciated by many. Some clients in the areas called us to warn us about it, and to share they were bottling the wine!,” Fabrizio Amorotti told CNN.