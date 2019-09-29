Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

1000 Students Created the Biggest 'Human Capsule' in Indore, Here's Why

A thousand pharma students formed a giant ‘human capsule’ in order to spread awareness about generic medicines.

IANS

September 29, 2019
A thousand pharma students formed a giant ‘human capsule’ in order to spread awareness about generic medicines and promote ‘Healthy India’ campaign launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Marking the World Pharmacist Day on September 25, the biggest ‘human capsule’ made by the students of Modern Institute of Pharmaceutical Sciences led by Dr Puneet Dwivedi is claimed to have been recorded in the Guinness Book of World Records. Earlier, Dr Jayanarayanji and Calicut Institutions led 438 people in Kannur, Kerala to set the record on March 8, 2018.

Out of 1,000 students, 500 were in blue while other 500 were in white and they stood in such a way that it depicted a giant medication capsule.

Dr Dwivedi claims that this is a new record. Dr Pradeep Mishra and Tithi Bhalla from the India team and Dr Diwakar Sukul, the US representative of Guinness Book of World Records were also present during the occasion.

Dr Dwivedi also gave necessary information of the generic medicines to the students. He said that it is important to make people aware that the generic medicines of branded companies cost more while medicine with same formula of a less known company costs less, hence the doctors and chemists sell medicines of branded companies to earn higher profits.

So, it is important for people to understand that the generic medicines are same, and the only thing which differs is the company.

