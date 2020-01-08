Take the pledge to vote

101-Year Old Freedom Fighter Broke Satyagraha with Coconut Water among Protesters in Bengaluru

The 101-year-old man's perseverance and dedication to his country has become a symbol of courage and continued defiance.

January 8, 2020
101-Year Old Freedom Fighter Broke Satyagraha with Coconut Water among Protesters in Bengaluru
A 101-year-old freedom fighter has become the new face of resistance among protesters agitating in the wake of the January 5 attack on Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) that left several students and teachers injured.

A "freedom fighter" from pre-independence India, Harohalli Srinivasaiah Doreswamy sat on a Satyagraha hunger strike with other protesters at Bengaluru's Freedom Park earlier in the week. He broke the fast by drinking coconut water.

A Twitter user by the name of Waseem Ahmed uploaded a video of the centenarian breaking his fast with coconut water.

“Great scenes here at the Freedom Park Bengaluru," he wrote. "HS Doreswamy a 101-year-old freedom fighter just broke the fast at Satyagraha with others. From "Bharath chodo" to "Bharath jodo", this man has come a very long way,” Ahmed wrote.

Several cities across India have seen vehement protests from all sections of society and across professions against the recently passed Citizenship Amendment Act and the ensuing attacks on students and clashed with police across a number of universities including Jamia Millia Islamia, Aligarh Muslim University, Jadavpur University and now JNU.

Not just students but other protesters in states such as Uttar Pradesh and Assam faced the brunt of police lathis and over 20 have died in UP so far due to clashes.

At such a time, the 101-year-old man's perseverance and dedication to his country has become a symbol of courage and continued defiance.

