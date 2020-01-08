101-Year Old Freedom Fighter Broke Satyagraha with Coconut Water among Protesters in Bengaluru

A 101-year-old freedom fighter has become the new face of resistance among protesters agitating in the wake of the January 5 attack on Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) that left several students and teachers injured.

A "freedom fighter" from pre-independence India, Harohalli Srinivasaiah Doreswamy sat on a Satyagraha hunger strike with other protesters at Bengaluru's Freedom Park earlier in the week. He broke the fast by drinking coconut water.

A Twitter user by the name of Waseem Ahmed uploaded a video of the centenarian breaking his fast with coconut water.

Great scenes here at the Freedom Park Bengaluru. HS Doreswamy a 101 year old freedom fighter just broke the fast at Satyagraha with others. From "Bharath chodo" to "Bharath jodo" this man has come a very long way. #BangaloreProtest #IndiaAgainstCAA @prajectory @pepper_smoker pic.twitter.com/CJX64sYXQu — Waseem Ahmed ವಸೀಮ್ ಅಹ್ಮದ್ (@Waseem_Ahmed11) January 4, 2020

“Great scenes here at the Freedom Park Bengaluru," he wrote. "HS Doreswamy a 101-year-old freedom fighter just broke the fast at Satyagraha with others. From "Bharath chodo" to "Bharath jodo", this man has come a very long way,” Ahmed wrote.

Several cities across India have seen vehement protests from all sections of society and across professions against the recently passed Citizenship Amendment Act and the ensuing attacks on students and clashed with police across a number of universities including Jamia Millia Islamia, Aligarh Muslim University, Jadavpur University and now JNU.

Not just students but other protesters in states such as Uttar Pradesh and Assam faced the brunt of police lathis and over 20 have died in UP so far due to clashes.

At such a time, the 101-year-old man's perseverance and dedication to his country has become a symbol of courage and continued defiance.

Just can't stop the tears flow. Always wished being born before Independence and been walking aside Gandhiji. Thanks to the students for starting this revolution and giving us an opportunity to see know freedom fighters and experience the struggle.Doreswamy should be our icon. — Anwar Shariff (@anwarshariff) January 5, 2020

🙏101 year old, Centenarian freedom fighter, Sri H.S.Doreswamy's participation in #BangaloreProtests yesterday, sends #strong message of #devastating effect of #CAA #NRCWhich "selfish motive" drove him to participate & protest, except 'His Love' for the mother land? pic.twitter.com/1H82FhbgkH — K' será será (@adraqe) January 5, 2020

The fire of resistance still burns strong for a 101 year old freedom fighter.The idea of India can never be taken from true Indian's.Salutes to you sir, Power to you. Power to each and every Indian fighting for India.✊#CAA_NRC_Protest https://t.co/B9JW0y6rKa — Simply Swapy (@Simplyswapy) January 5, 2020

#ReleaseDMNmurthy. 101 year old Sri HS Doreswamy protests against the arrest of DMN @_SwarajIndia pic.twitter.com/5isljNdJHp — K P Singh (@kpsingh1966) November 2, 2019

