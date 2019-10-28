Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Iconic Empire State Building in New York Lights Up in Orange to Mark Diwali

In association with the Federation of Indian Associations (FIA) of the tri-state area of New York, New Jersey and Connecticut, the renowned skyscraper stood out on the day of Diwali, emitting festive colours.

Trending Desk

Updated:October 28, 2019, 11:07 AM IST
Iconic Empire State Building in New York Lights Up in Orange to Mark Diwali
The Empire State Building, New York. (Twitter/ @EmpireStatebldg)

Diwali, the festival of lights, is not just celebrated in India with widespread enthusiasm and fervour but with the same enthusiasm it is observed across the world. As the world celebrated Diwali 2019 on Sunday, October 27, one of the well-known skyscrapers in the world - the Empire State Building in New York, USA - was lit up in orange hues for the festival.

The monument was lit up for Diwali, which according to the Hindu mythology, is celebrated every year to commemorate the homecoming of Lord Rama after 14 years of exile.

In association with the Federation of Indian Associations (FIA) of the tri-state area of New York, New Jersey and Connecticut, the renowned skyscraper stood out on the day of Diwali, emitting festive colours.

Here is how the Empire State Building looked all decked for Diwali, 2019:

Irrfan Khan and Saba Qamar starrer Hindi Medium, Suit Suit Karda fame, Arjun Coomaraswamy, known as Arjun, participated in the event to light the ceremonial lamp in the Empire State Building.

Diwali 2019 was not the first time when the Empire State Building was all lit up. The 102-story gigantic skyscraper was first lit up for Diwali last year with orange lights.

The skyscraper in located in the center of Midtown Manhattan and one could get 360 degree views of the city from the 86th and the 102nd floors.

