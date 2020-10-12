102-Year-old US Woman Votes in Hazmat Suit for Presidential Elections Fearing 'Fascist Takeover'

Voting is not only a right but also a responsibility for those living in a democracy. Like many Americans, a 102-year-old woman named Beatrice Lumpkin fulfilled her duty of voting for the US presidential election 2020 by mailing her ballot.

She called it the most important election of her life and came wearing a hazmat suit to mail her ballot.

It was designed by her grandson Soren Kyale, a school teacher. The battery-powdered suit also had a HEPA filter to ensure she breathed in only purified air.

Beatrice said that she sent in for the mail-in vote the first day she could and sent the mail with her vote back on the second day.

The Jewish woman has actively participated in the elections since the 1940s when she voted for the erstwhile President Franklin Delano Roosevelt.

She is an activist and a former teacher. Beatrice was also a member of the Chicago Teachers Union and still participates in their activities. The Instagram handle of the union shared a picture of Beatrice wearing the hazmat suit.

Speaking about the election, Beatrice said that she had voted for Bernie Sanders in the primary. However, now she is supporting the democratic nominee Joe Biden because he supports their ‘right to join a union,’ reported Forward.

The activist is worried that voter suppression this election might result in a ‘fascist takeover.’

Pointing towards racism and anti-Semitism, she said, “It’s always important for Jews to vote.”

The 102-year-old woman was born in 1918 during the Spanish flu. While there are no personal memories of the same, however, she lost a brother during the 1918 pandemic.

Her brother had some other illness, but could not survive. Beatrice says it was because of the care he received at the overburdened city hospital.

She said that the situation like Spanish flu is happening during the Covid-19 pandemic, where resources are being diverted from other patients to meet the needs of Covid-19 infected people.

The USA has the greatest number of people infected by the coronavirus in the world and the deadly virus has killed more than two lakh people there.