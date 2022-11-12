102-year-old Woman Finds Her Stillborn Baby's Grave After 76 Long Years

A 102-year-old woman who recently discovered the resting place of her stillborn baby girl said that it has given her a big relief. According to a report by BBC, the woman identified as Marjorie Rigby found the location of her baby’s grave after 76 years. It was back in September 1946 when Marjorie went into labour for three days, unfortunately, her baby was stillborn. The elderly vaguely remembers overhearing a conversation between the hospital consultant and the matron, “This baby is dead. We’ll get her into hospital.” Marjorie revealed that the consultant only spoke to the matron and did not speak to her at all.

She delivered the baby knowing that it is dead and for more than seven decades after the traumatic event, the elderly woman did not know what happened next. According to Marjorie, she was left in a room and no one came to talk to her before she was sent home two weeks later. “I was just taken back to my room and left. No one came to talk to me and tell me how to get on with life. I just went home and carried on,” she said. Marjorie who was in the Women’s Auxiliary Air Force during World War II went on to have two more daughters, but could never forget her oldest child Laura.

When Marjorie’s daughter Angela Rigby saw a program on BBC North West Tonight about a mother who found the resting place of her stillborn son 6 decades later, she began researching to seek help for her mother and came across the charity namely Brief Lives Remembered. The charity did not only trace Laura’s grave which is reportedly located in a Stockport cemetery but also advised the family on how to acquire the birth certificate of the stillborn baby.

Marjorie’s daughter revealed that she found her sister buried alongside five other babies and an adult in a little coffin in an unmarked plot. Angela Rigby also paid a visit to her late sister and took a bunch of flowers to place on her grave. “It’s really been a big relief to know where she is and that she was actually put in a coffin with other babies,” said Marjorie after discovering her stillborn’s resting place.

