103-Year-Old Maharashtra Man Defies Age to Beat Covid-19 in Palghar

A 103-year-old man from Palghar in Maharashtra has recovered from COVID-19 despite being in the vulnerable age group, officials said on Sunday. Shamrao Ingle, a native of Virendra Nagar area here, was admitted to a rural COVID-19 hospital in Palghar after he contracted the infection. He was discharged on Saturday after recovering from the disease, a spokesperson of the district collectorate said in a release. According to doctors at the hospital, the elderly man responded well to the medical treatment provided to him and co-operated with the staff at the facility.

He walked out of the hospital with a smile on Saturday.

Palghar Collector Dr Manik Gursal and the hospital staff greeted the centenarian with flowers at the time of his discharge.

On April 28, a 105-year-old man and his 95-year-old wife had recovered from Covid-19 in Maharashtra’s Latur. Both the elderly couple were hospitalised for 10 days in Vilasroa Deshmukh Institute of Medical Science in Latur. The two patients were facing breathing problems and were put on oxygen support.

The district has so far reported a total of 95,682 Covid-19 cases and 1,715 deaths due to the disease, as per official figures. The rising death toll has intensified worry among people in Maharashtra.

(With inputs from PTI)

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here