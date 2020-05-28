103-Year-Old Woman Celebrates Beating Coronavirus with a Chilled Beer

A 103-year-old woman from Massachusetts, Jennie Stejna, celebrated beating coronavirus in the best possible way - with a can of chilled beer.

News reports said that the woman who lived in a nursing home had developed a fever three weeks ago and then subsequently tested positive for Covid-19. Her condition had rapidly deteriorated owing to her age. She was the first person in her nursing home to have contracted the virus and was moved to a separate ward. She was constantly kept under observation by her caregivers. However, miraculously, she recovered soon after and her doctors allowed her to celebrate with a Bud Light.

The woman, who has three grandchildren and great grandchildren, beating coronavirus is a huge feat. Her infection had been so bad that at one point, her family members had accepted that Stejna wouldn't come out of this alive. But she did. And obviously, you need a beer to mark the occassion!

On Twitter, everyone's been cheering for Stejna:

Whenever you have a thought that you’re a bad MFer remember Jennie Stejna is badder than you’ll ever be. Massachusetts woman beats COVID-19, celebrates with Bud Light https://t.co/wcGddwYa0Q — Sal33 (@SalLetoFF) May 28, 2020

https://t.co/YiCyQXH9HY



I want say RIGHT ON to Ms Jennie Stejna for even making it to 103 years old! She beat Wuhan Virus AND living in Massachusetts! You know Mass, NY, and Michigan has made nursing homes a DUMPING GROUND for COVID-19!



CARRY ON MS JENNIE! 👊#GodBlessJennie😇 — Ray J Politics 2 (@RayJPolitics2) May 28, 2020