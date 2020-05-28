BUZZ

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#BoardResults#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

103-Year-Old Woman Celebrates Beating Coronavirus with a Chilled Beer

103-Year-Old Woman Celebrates Beating Coronavirus with a Chilled Beer

The woman who lived in a nursing home had developed a fever three weeks ago and then subsequently tested positive for Covid-19.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: May 28, 2020, 6:41 PM IST
Share this:

A 103-year-old woman from Massachusetts, Jennie Stejna, celebrated beating coronavirus in the best possible way - with a can of chilled beer.

News reports said that the woman who lived in a nursing home had developed a fever three weeks ago and then subsequently tested positive for Covid-19. Her condition had rapidly deteriorated owing to her age. She was the first person in her nursing home to have contracted the virus and was moved to a separate ward. She was constantly kept under observation by her caregivers. However, miraculously, she recovered soon after and her doctors allowed her to celebrate with a Bud Light.

The woman, who has three grandchildren and great grandchildren, beating coronavirus is a huge feat. Her infection had been so bad that at one point, her family members had accepted that Stejna wouldn't come out of this alive. But she did. And obviously, you need a beer to mark the occassion!

On Twitter, everyone's been cheering for Stejna:


Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Share this:
Next Story
corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading