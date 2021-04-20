104-year-old Colombian Woman Beats Covid-19 Twice, Receives Heartfelt Sendoff by Hospital

A 104-year-old woman was discharged from a Colombian hospital after she recovered from coronavirus for the second time within a span of a year. Carmen Hernandez was discharged from the hospital accompanied by a resounding round of applause from the hospital staff who lined up along the corridors of the San Rafael de Tunja University Hospital as Carmen was wheeled out on a movable hospital bed. The hospital authorities had covered Carmen’s bed with a ventilated plastic cover so as to ensure that she has no contact and thereby no risk from anyone else as she was discharged from the hospital after 21 days.

Carmen was diagnosed with the coronavirus last year in June and was then treated in the San Jose nursing home where she had stayed for 25 years. After being cared by the nursing home staff and adequate precautions, she recovered soon and was also vaccinated in February this year after the vaccine rollout. She received her first dose of the Sinovac coronavirus vaccine in February, and then tested positive for COVID-19 for a second time in March.

This time, she was taken to the San Rafael de Tunja University Hospital and was admitted to the ICU and was closely being monitored by the hospital doctors and nurses. This week, Carmen was finally told to have been recovered and doctors allowed her to be discharged upon which she was transported from the hospital in an ambulance to her care home.

Gina Gomez, a health worker at the San Jose care home was quoted as saying, “She is an elderly patient with an excellent physical capability because she resisted the virus for the second time. Thank God she has done very well and has beaten this virus."

Yamit Noé Hurtado, who is the director of the hospital said that due to Carmen’s advanced age, the fact that she is recovered not once but twice gives a sense of hope to the doctors and everyone else. He also said that Carmen had to be kept in the ICU and monitored for 21 days before they could discharge her.

Carmen also reportedly overcame a very aggressive form of skin cancer, thus making her even more of a fighter. Born on July 14 of 1916,Carmen has a daughter who is in her early 70s.

