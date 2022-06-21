105-year-old Haryana Woman Creates Record in 100-Metre Race

Beating all odds, a woman from Haryana not only participated in a race at the age of 105 years but even managed to set a new record, reported The Times of India. The centurion, Rambai, took part in the 100 m race at the inaugural National Open Masters Athletics Championships on Sunday and clocked a record timing of 45.40 seconds. The event was organized by the Athletics Federation of India and concluded in Vadodara, Gujarat. Apparently, Rambai ran alone in the race held in Vadodara as she had participated in the Above-100 category and the event did not have any competitor over the age of 85 years. She clinched a golden double in sprints after winning the 100 m race on June 15 and 200 m in 1 minute and 52.17 seconds on Sunday.

Besides her spirit, Rambai’s diet is what fuels her body to pull off such achievements at this age. “I eat churma, dahi, and doodh,” Rambai Told TOI. According to Rambai’s granddaughter Sharmila, the centurion is quite particular about what she eats. She shared that Rambai is a pure vegetarian and makes sure to consume 250 gms of ghee and 500 gms of curd daily. “She also drinks 500 ml of pure milk twice a day. She likes bajre ki roti and doesn’t eat much rice,” Sharmila added.

In addition to a clean diet, Sharmila shared Rambai works on her physical fitness by working in the fields and running for 3-4 kms every day.

Before shining in Vadodara, Rambai first competed in November when Sharmila took her to Varanasi. After that, Rambai continued to display her skills and participated in several events in Karnataka, Maharashtra, and Kerala. “So far, she has won more than a dozen medals. She is a natural,” Sharmila said.

With her latest achievement, Rambai broke the previous record set by 101-year-old Man Kaur who finished the 100 m race in 74 seconds to clinch gold. “It’s a great feeling and I want to race again,” said an elated Rambai. Now, the elderly has set her eyes on the international tournaments and is planning to apply for a passport.

