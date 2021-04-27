105-Year-old Husband, 95-Year-old Wife Beat Covid-19, Leave ICU After 9 Days in Maharashtra

India is facing a hard time battling the second lethal wave of coronavirus with total cases crossing 17 million and mortality tally reaching 1,95,123. The states such as Delhi, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, and Gujarat have registered a constant rise in the Covid-19 cases with Maharashtra accounting for the highest number of fatalities. With the death rate at 3.1% and recovery rate at 20%, the country’s recovery rate is comparatively better than most of the other countries, as per Health Ministry. Recently, an elderly couple recovered from the coronavirus after struggling for 9 days in the Tanda village of Latur in Maharashtra.

The old couple – Denu Chavan and Motabai –were admitted to Vilasrao Deshmukh Institute of Medical Sciences when they contracted the virus. Though their son Suresh Chavan was dubious about their recovery due to their age, the couple came out victorious defeating the coronavirus.

The doctors who treated the patients credited early diagnosis and timely treatment for their recovery.As per a report in Times of India , a total of five members including three children and the old couple in the family contracted the virus and were tested positive on March 24.

“My parents were running high temperatures and my father had a severe stomach ache as well, and so I decided to admit them both in the hospital,” said Suresh.

Suresh revealed that he was scared at first to admit his parents to the hospital but then thought it was the only way to save their life. So, he got them admitted to the government hospital three hours away from his village.

Dr Gajanan Halkanche, who treated the patients, said, “They had a CT (computed tomography) score of 15/25, which was a concern due to their age. They were on oxygen support and were also given five doses of the antiviral Remdesivir injections.”

On average, 1000 cases have been registered in the Latur district daily. People’s ignorance of this serious disease and not getting themselves tested on time is deemed as the reason for increasing cases in the district.

