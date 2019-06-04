107-Year-Old Activist Convinces Karnataka CM to Not Cut Hundreds of Trees She Planted Decades Ago
Thimakka had shot to fame for planting and tending to 385 banyan trees along a four-kilometre highway stretch between Kudur and Hudikal in Ramanagara district on the same road in the 1960s.
Padma Shri awardee Saalumarada Thimakka met Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy and Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara on Monday | Image credit: Twitter/@balajidtweets
A 107-year old woman might have succeeded in saving hundreds of trees she planted decades ago from getting axed.
Padma Shri awardee Saalumarada Thimakka met Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy and Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara on Monday to press them for calling off the Bagepalli-Halaguru road widening project, The News Minute reported.
Thimakka had shot to fame for planting and tending to 385 banyan trees along a four-kilometre highway stretch between Kudur and Hudikal in Ramanagara district on the same road in the 1960s.
“I will not allow the trees I have planted to be chopped. I will not allow the government to carry out this project,” the environmentalist was quoted as saying.
Following the meeting, the chief minister’s office said he had asked concerned officials to come up with an alternative alignment to minimise tree felling.
In a statement, the Deputy CM said, “It is true that she has protected these trees as her own children. It is our responsibility to protect these trees. We will try and come up with an alternate alignment for road expansion so that the trees which she planted are not harmed.”
Thimakka has also won the Karnataka Rajyotsava award, the Nadoja award by Hampi University, and the National Citizen award by the Government of India, among other national and international accolades. She was also part of the 100 influential and inspirational women list compiled by BBC in 2016.
"Saalumarada" means rows of trees in Kannada. She had taken to planting trees after she and her husband failed to conceive after years of marriage. In an interview to Al Jazeera, she said, "One day we thought why not plant trees and tend to them like we would our children.”
Also Watch
-
Delhi Speaks Out on Kejriwal's Promise of Free Transport for Women
-
Sunday 02 June , 2019
'Mamata Belongs to Family of Demons': BJP MP Slams Bengal CM for Jailing Those Who Chant 'Jai Shri Ram'
-
Monday 03 June , 2019
Cycle Fani Aftermath: How People In Odisha Are Piecing Together Their Lives
-
Monday 03 June , 2019
Harsh Vardhan Takes Charge as Health Minister, to Focus on Implementation of Ayushman Bharat
-
Sunday 02 June , 2019
Indian Army Organises 'Iftar' Party For Locals At Its Doda Camp
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Kia Motors Names Upcoming SUV Seltos, to Debut on June 20
- Shaheer Sheikh Bonds with Erica Fernandes and Sonarika Bhadoria in Indonesia, Shares Pics
- Priyanka Chopra Reveals Nick, Joe, Sophie and Her Mother Were Furious When a Portal Called Her Global Scam Artist
- ICC World Cup 2019 | Sri Lankan Fan Climbs Tree, Wants Team to Fulfill This Demand
- Sign in With Apple Competes Directly With Facebook And Google, And Doesn’t Need to Sell Ads
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s