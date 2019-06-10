108-Year-Old Woman Who Broke Her Hands at 80 Still Plays Piano Like a Pro

When she was 80 years old, doctors told Wanda Zarzycka she would never be able to play the piano again.

28 years later, the resolute Polish woman is still hitting the right notes as her love affair with the musical instrument continues.

The 108-year-old is a former dancer who fell in love with music as a young girl growing up in Lviv, now in western Ukraine, according to a euronews.com report.

One of Poland's "oldest and most talented residents," Wanda Zarzycka still "glides her fingers over the keys after overcoming a setback nearly three decades ago," the report says.

Wanda Zarzycka graduated from Lviv's music conservatory in 1931 but was forced to stop playing her favourite piano following the outbreak of World War II in Europe.

The piano was brought to Krakow in 1944, five years after Zarzycka's family fled there from Lviv, which was then a Polish city occupied by the Soviet army, the report says.

The instrument, which was passed down to Wanda by her mother who received it as a wedding gift, remains the most valuable possession in her tiny apartment in Krakow, southern Poland.