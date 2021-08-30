109-Year-old UK Man's Secret to a Long Life is Fish and Chips Every Friday

Happy belated birthday, John Tinniswood. Believed to be Britain’s oldest man alive, John just ringed in his 109th birthday with a whole lot of enthusiasm, a heart of a child and a few messages for the younger generation on how to live a long and a healthy life. Usually the secret to a long and happy life is believed to be many – healthy eating, abstinence from smoking and drinking and living a disciplined life. But what John said in an interview with iTV will blow your mind and make you question everything that you’re doing to live longer.

Well, John’s mantra to stay happy is quite simple – he needs to chill with his plate of fish and chips every Friday evening. He is also an advocate of letting things go. He believes that the easier we take it, and stop being serious about life, the healthier it becomes for us to go by. When asked about what he likes to do for fun, John Tinniswood said that he likes to do things that he really enjoys.

Wow, that’s some advice we would definitely like to follow.

This is the link to the complete interview:

https://www.itv.com/news/granada/2021-08-26/uks-oldest-man-says-secret-to-a-long-life-is-a-chippy-tea-every-week

John, born in 1912, lives in Hollies Rest Home in Southport. On his birthday, community champion Sharon Gregory-Wareing and store manager Zara Hunter showered him with a whole lot of love, cake, cards and wishes. In the heartwarming birthday party, John didn’t forget his signature sense of humour. He was elated to see everyone join in to celebrate his 109th birthday. When he saw his birthday cake, he said – “Is that for me?”

John is a huge fan of the Liverpool football club. During his initial days, he worked as a depot clerk and accountant for Shell-Mex and BP. However, later, owing to eyesight related illness, he had to give up on the administrative job.

Born in the year the Titanic sank, John has survived two World Wars. He was married in 1942 to Blodwen, with whom he shared 44 blissful years of marriage. He is also father to his only child, susan.

