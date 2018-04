11 Bollywood Songs That You Didn't Know Were Copied Or 'Inspired' From Pakistan

Consider this-- an Indian music director blatantly copied Pakistan's patriotic song "Dil Dil Pakistan" and turned it into an eerily similar version "Dil Dil Hindustan" and thought he would get away with it.Long before the World Wide Web existed, content "creators" across the globe had the liberty to simply "lift" the viral stuff floating around in space without the fear of being called out by their fans and followers across social media.Needless to say, our Hindi film industry aka Bollywood has had a long and illustrious history of plagiarism.From Laxmikant-Pyarelal to Rajesh Roshan, to O. P. Nayyar to Nadeem-Shravan, to Bappi Lahiri to *catches breath* R.D. Burman, our music legends have taken some serious inspirations when it came to producing "original" music.With the help of Twitter user-- Taimoor Zaman (@taimoorze), we have compiled a list of Hindi songs that were directly lifted or "inspired" from Pakistani music.