11-Foot Hammerhead Shark Washes Up On Florida Beach, Scientist Reveals It Was Pregnant

In the last few weeks, cases of unknown sea creatures getting washed up on the shore due to rainfall and other factors have surfaced on the internet. After a bunch of vibrant dead sea dragons, it has been reported that an 11-foot hammerhead shark was discovered on the Pompano Beach in southern Florida earlier this month. The 500-pound female hammerhead’s corpse was found on April 6, reported CNN.

Conservation scientist and the founder of the American Shark Conservancy, Hannah Medd revealed that the female shark was “pregnant”, hence she weighed around 500 pounds. Medd and her team arrived at the conclusion, post examining the DNA, muscle tissue, as well as the corpse of the shark. The Conservancy, which has a license to take samples from protected species like the hammerhead shark, shared a Facebook post on the incident. Read it here:

https://www.facebook.com/americansharkconservancy/posts/pfbid0hYmjCTPN5FtYRDJzEYXM8qVQhDMtLUdAdpmUWQ4mtW1qoguQdYd3D3hrJh8PD1X2l

Stating that a member of her team when encountered the body, the shark had a hook in the mouth, Medd said: “The specific type of hook usually indicates someone was fishing for a large animal like a hammerhead,” adding, “This species, in particular, is quite susceptible to stress”.

Further, the scientist noted that the catch-and-release of hammerhead sharks is legal in Florida, until the shark is not harvested. However, Medd opined that the stress from the catch and release event can have a fatal reaction on the shark, but it is a “pretty rare event.”

Mentioning how important sharks are for maintaining healthy oceans and coastlines, Medd stated that as a predator, hammerhead sharks wield an important influence on the ocean ecosystems. “They’re just a very important piece of that food web that keeps our oceans healthy,” she said.

