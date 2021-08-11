11-Foot Long Python Swallows Monkey in Gujarat, Rescued by Forest Officials

An 11-feet-long python that had swallowed a monkey was rescued from a riverside near Vadodara city in Gujarat, forest officials said on Tuesday.

The reptile was spotted on August 7 by some locals on the bank of a small river passing through Vasna-Kotariya village near Vadodara, said wildlife rescuer Shailesh Raval, who rushed to the spot after some villagers alerted the Karelibaug range forest office.

The image of the reptile was also tweeted by news agency ANI.

Gujarat Forest Department officials rescued a 10-foot long python from a small river in Vadodara."It had swallowed a monkey and later unswallowed it. Python is in a good situation. We will release it in jungle once permission is obtained," said Shailesh Rawal, rescuer (09.08) pic.twitter.com/6DUUP00Ux9 — ANI (@ANI) August 10, 2021

“After some efforts, our team managed to catch the python and we brought it to our rescue centre in Karelibaug. The python later regurgitated the small monkey that it had swallowed," Raval told PTI. The snake is still under observation and will be released into the wild once it is declared fit by veterinary doctors, he said.

Often such incidents of snakes swallowing up whole animals go viral on the internet. Recently, the video of such a snake with not one, but two heads surfaced online, with each head swallowing a rat. Brian Barczyk, a wildlife enthusiast and prominent YouTuber, recently uploaded a video showing two-headed snake devouring two mice at the same time. “Two-headed Ben and Jerry eating," he said while uploading the video, which has left many people astonished and others interested. The video shows each of the snake’s heads functioning separately to consume two mice.

(With inputs from agencies)

