11-foot Puppet 'Little Amal' Goes Across Europe Raising Awareness On Syrian Refugees

A huge puppet is presently capturing the attention of Europeans and raising attention to the issue of juvenile migrants fleeing Syria. The almost 11-foot-tall doll, known as Little Amal, has walked nearly 5,000 kilometres across the European Union. The puppet depicts a 9-year-old Syrian girl whose goal is to symbolize all affected children. Many children have been separated from their families during the conflict and migration. Amal is seen in the video tweeted by news organisation Reuters, being operated by four puppeteers, who assist and support the gigantic puppet as it walks across the nation. People hurry to take photographs of her as she walks by, enthralled by her beauty. Little Amal just visited the Vatican City and was even received by Pope Francis.

'Little Amal' made a stop at the Vatican and was greeted by Pope Francis. The tall puppet of a Syrian refugee girl is traveling across Europe to raise awareness about the plight of young refugees pic.twitter.com/synd4ywb1k— Reuters (@Reuters) September 10, 2021

The Walk, as her journey is called, is a touring festival of art and faith produced by the British Good Chance Theatre and presented by its creators -Stephen Daldry, David Lan, and Tracey Seaward, in collaboration with Handspring Puppet Company. Little Amal is inspired by a protagonist from Good Chance Theatre's debut performance, The Jungle, a drama about a migrant camp in Calais. Amir Nizar Zuabi, a theatrical writer and director, joined the team as artistic director in 2020, spearheading hundreds of international partnerships along the route.

They commenced their initiative in Gaziantep, Turkey, in July this year when they exhibited numerous theatrical and cultural events. Furthermore, The Walk is concerned with problems other than the tough position that children are in.

Throughout the planning phase of this magnum opus yield, a substantial majority of exploratory conversations were held with a wide range of potential cohorts, including artists and arts associations, grassroots humanitarian organisations and significant NGOs, delegates from civil society, and early financiers who believed in the notion from the beginning.

Following her visit to the Vatican, Amal will travel to Germany, Belgium, France, and the United Kingdom.

