'Breathe into the Future': 11 Million Saplings Simultaneously Planted Across Turkey in Mass Campaign
The mass campaign was aimed at contributing to agriculture while establishing a greener landscape for future generations.
Representative Image. (Reuters)
Eleven million saplings were simultaneously planted on Monday across Turkey as part of a mass campaign aimed at contributing to the agriculture while establishing a greener landscape for future generations.
The campaign is dubbed "Breath Into the Future", Xinhua news agency quoted Minister of Agriculture and Forestry Bekir Pakdemirli as saying.
"We ensured that 11 million saplings were planted in three hours at 2,023 different points in 81 provinces," he said.
The planting started precisely at 11.11 a.m. with a view to carrying Turkey into the Guinness Book of Records by planting the highest number of saplings in an hour and creating the largest digital photo album of the event.
Despite the initial target of 11 million, nearly 14 million saplings were adopted for the campaign, with 212,000 in Istanbul, Turkey's biggest city, and nearly 340,000 in the capital Ankara.
Last week, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan declared November 11 as National Forestation Day.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Thursday 25 July , 2019 “Will Have to Take Back Bodies”: Army Chief Bipin Rawat's Warning to Pakistan
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019 No Girl Amongst 216 Children Born in Last Three Months in Uttarakashi, Uttarakhand
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019 Mumbai Man Uses Cost-effective Method to Harvest Rainwater
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019 India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Bigg Boss 13 was Out of My Comfort Zone, Says Tehseen Poonawalla
- BCCI Plans Significant Changes to Key Lodha Reforms at AGM on December 1
- India vs Bangladesh | Rishabh Pant’s Lapses Talked About Because Of His Thankless Job: Sunil Gavaskar
- WhatsApp Rivals Signal or Telegram Can Also be Hacked And You Should be Worried
- Twice! Pep Guardiola's Reaction After Being Denied a Penalty is Internet's New Favourite Meme