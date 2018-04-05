English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
11 Salman Khan Tweets That You Cannot Ignore After His Blackbuck Poaching Conviction
'To save 1 innocent life is to save entire humanity , to kill 1 innocent life is like killing entire humanity .'
A file photo of Salman Khan.
Salman Khan has been convicted in the 1998 blackbuck poaching case by Chief Judicial Magistrate Dev Kumar Khatri.
Khan was accused of killing two blackbucks in Bhagoda ki Dhani in Kankani village near Jodhpur on the intervening night of October 1-2, 1998, during the shooting of Hum Saath Saath Hain.
Charged under the Section 51 of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, Khan may face a maximum punishment of six years and minimum one-year jail term.
Here's how Bhai would have live-tweeted the court proceedings in the parallel world.
Bhai knows it.
Kbhai.
Wat is this
— Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) June 12, 2014
Sub theek ?
— Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) May 28, 2014
Wat if .........
— Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) October 18, 2010
Mujhe toh lagta hai , I feel that the earth is round n flat like roti . Haina ? Bolo bolo
— Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) April 28, 2012
Thought for the day . Hmmmmmmmm ahhhhhhhhhhh , jaane do aaj kuch mat soocho .
— Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) June 29, 2014
The most heinous crime is killing an innocent
— Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) December 19, 2014
To save 1 innocent life is to save entire humanity , to kill 1 innocent life is like killing entire humanity .
— Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) December 19, 2014
Bhishum bhishum dhishum dhishum dhard ahaaaaaaaaaaaaaa dishkayon .
— Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) May 20, 2010
Hahahahahahaha hehehehehehe sorry
— Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) September 27, 2010
Vil b fine in a few days
— Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) October 12, 2010
Challo tweets khatam. So jao ya appna kaam karo. B happy
— Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) June 9, 2015
