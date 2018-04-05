GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

11 Salman Khan Tweets That You Cannot Ignore After His Blackbuck Poaching Conviction

'To save 1 innocent life is to save entire humanity , to kill 1 innocent life is like killing entire humanity .'

Anurag Verma | CNN-News18@kitAnurag

Updated:April 5, 2018, 1:21 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
11 Salman Khan Tweets That You Cannot Ignore After His Blackbuck Poaching Conviction
A file photo of Salman Khan.
Salman Khan has been convicted in the 1998 blackbuck poaching case by Chief Judicial Magistrate Dev Kumar Khatri.

Khan was accused of killing two blackbucks in Bhagoda ki Dhani in Kankani village near Jodhpur on the intervening night of October 1-2, 1998, during the shooting of Hum Saath Saath Hain.

Charged under the Section 51 of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, Khan may face a maximum punishment of six years and minimum one-year jail term.

Here's how Bhai would have live-tweeted the court proceedings in the parallel world.


























Bhai knows it.





Kbhai.


Also Watch

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Salman Khan Convicted in Blackbuck Poaching Case, Gets 5-Year Jail

Salman Khan Convicted in Blackbuck Poaching Case, Gets 5-Year Jail

Recommended For You