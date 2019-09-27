11-Year-Old Boy Drives 200 Miles to Stay with an Unknown Man He Found on Snapchat

Police in Charleston in South Carolina picked up a 11-year-old boy who had driven 200 miles to meet and stay with a stranger he had come across on Snapchat.

According to reports, the boy lost his way after driving for three hours from the northwest town of Simpsonville to Charleston. He then pulled up his car beside a police officer's patrolling car in a restaurant parking lot at 12:30 on Monday morning.

The boy told the officer that he had taken his brother's car to drive to Charleston where he wanted to live with "an unknown male he met on Snapchat."

After losing the GPS on his father's tablet, the boy lost the address of the man as messages and videos get deleted on Snapchat after one views it.

“He was lost, he didn’t know where he was going, and he needed help,” Charleston Police Chief Luther Reynolds told WCSC.

The boy was later united with his father after providing the necessary details to the police.

The police have launched an investigation to find the whereabouts of the man.

Meanwhile, Reynolds issued a warning against the usage of social media and said to CNN affiliate WCIV, "I would love tonight, right now, anybody who's watching this, who is a parent of a child, especially an 11-year-old, to sit down with your 11-year-old, right now, right this moment and have a conversation about what you're doing on social media, the dangers, the benefits and things that as a parent we need to talk about every day."

