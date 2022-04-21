11-Year-Old Boy Survives Landslide by Taking Refuge in Refrigerator for 20 Hours

An 11-year-old Filipino boy’s quick thinking saved his life in a landslide after he took refuge in a refrigerator for over 20 hours. The incident took place on Friday when CJ Jasme was at home with his family. They were hit by a devastating mudslide that was triggered by the tropical storm Megi. This caused their house in Baybay City of the Philippines to be completely inundated mud along with other debris.

Witnessing the natural calamity, CJ did not think much and hid in the refrigerator in a hope to survive, New York Post reported. But his ordeal did not end soon as the boy had to spend over 20 hours holed up in the refrigerator before being finally rescued.

CJ was spotted by police officer Jonas Etis while he was still inside the appliance. He had somehow reached a river bank after which authorities carried out a rescue operation in the province of Leyte.

The video of the rescue was shared online which showed the responders evacuating the boy. With the boy inside it, the rescuers lifted the refrigerator from the mud before transferring CJ on a makeshift stretcher.

The disastrous mudslide left the boy with a broken leg. He was found conscious by the responders and he even told them that he was hungry.

CJ was given medical aid and was then taken to the hospital where got treated for his broken leg. He is said to be in a stable condition.

CJ’S 13-year-old brother also managed to escape the mudslide that day. But, his younger sibling and mother are still missing. His father died in another landslide.

The landslides in the Asian nation claimed around 172 lives and displaced over 2 million people. Police, army, and other rescuers were pressed in the rescue operations as mud and debris made it difficult for them locate missing people.

