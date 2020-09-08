11-Year-Old Boy Who Drove His Sick Grandma Home in Mercedes Benz is Winning the Internet

A bond between a grandson and grandmother is as heart-warming as it gets. The latest incident shows how an 11-year-old boy helped his grandmother in the time of need.

In a Facebook post, Angela Brewer Laye shared her experience of how her grandson helped her while she was feeling sick. In the process, the 11-year-old also drove a Mercedes Benz in order to drop her home.

She has also shared a clip in which her grandson PJ can be seen driving the luxury car. In the post, she has also called the little man ‘a lifesaver’.

In a part of the post, the overwhelmed grandma wrote, “LORD JESUS THANK YOU FOR MY GRANDBABY PJ! He is absolutely a lifesaver. I was doing my afternoon exercises a mile from my house when all of a sudden my blood glucose dropped below 40. I was basically on my knees and couldn't walk. My grandson PJ was riding his 4 wheeler up and down the road and noticed my demeanor. He immediately sprang into action.”

She has also emphasized in her post how it was an absolute shocker to see PJ come to rescue with the Mercedes.

Elaborating upon that aspect, Angela in her post added, “All of a sudden I saw my Mercedes Benz coming toward me and guess who was driving...Yes PJ... Let me tell you this child is ONLY 11 YRS OLD!! and can drive better than his momma.”

On a wittier note, towards the end of the post, she has also described how lad chose the luxury car out of all the other vehicles that were available.

She wrote that when she asked him why didn’t take the keys to SUV, Camry, Truck, or Camaro, he replied that he took the first keys he got.

You can watch the video here.

Most reactions on the post are that of awe. A person reacting to the post commented, “What a blessing! I’m glad you’re feeling better” another one said, “that's amazing too God be the glory. Blessing to you and your amazing Son”