11-Year-old Girl With Quick Reflexes Evades Abduction in Florida, Sex Offender Arrested

A man was taken under custody hours after he attempted to abduct an 11-year-old girl at a bus stop in Florida’s Escambia County. The 11-year-old girl fought off the 30-year-old knife-wielding sex offender on the morning of May 18 at a bus stop. The surveillance footage showed the suspect springing from a white van, carrying what police said was a knife, to grab the child who completely unaware and was playing with a ‘blue slime’ toy in a grassy median. With top-notch reflexes, in a span of lesser than 10 seconds, the 11-year-old combated and tackled the culprit’s attempt to abduct her. The video further showed that the abductor ran back to his van and fled. And the young girl was able to reach her family safely.

Eight hours after the West Pensacola incident was caught on camera, Escambia County Sheriffs arrested the would-be kidnapper. The area was inundated with all the manpower of the department, 50 deputies, sheriffs tracked down the culprit. The information was shared by the sheriffs at a press conference on the night of May 18.

“She fought and she fought and she fought until finally, she was able to break free from her would-be captor,” said one of the Sheriffs at the press conference. Appreciating her bravery the officers informed that the girl escaped with some scratches and minor trauma.

To fool the Sheriffs, the abductor had painted his van to disguise it, but he still had the ‘blue slime’ on his clothes which got stuck when he was attempting to get a hold on the child.

The culprit had an “extensive” criminal past which includes child sex abuse charges and he will now be facing charges of attempted kidnapping, aggravated assault with a knife, and simple battery.

Officers did not reveal his name as it could jeopardize other related investigations. Calling him “an animal,” the officer said, “He will never be free to do this again.”

