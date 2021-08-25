It is code red for humanity, announced a landmark UN assessment in early August, citing global heating has arrived with a vengeance and will see Earth’s average temperature reach 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels around 2030, a decade earlier than projected only three years ago. To encourage people to do their individual bit towards saving the environment, an 11-year-old Mumbai girl has created an app to encourage people to take individual action. By performing simple challenges to be more conscious of the environment, and in turn help protect it. The app, designed by Kaavya Majumdar, called ‘Nudge’ is available on the Google Playstore. ‘Nudge’ is a smart app based on the nudge theory in behavioural economics, which proposes positive reinforcement and indirect suggestions as ways to influence the behaviour and decision-making of individuals. The app comes with small daily challenges that are carefully chosen to help users save natural resources, promote reuse and recycling of materials as well as healthy living and manage food waste.

Speaking to News18, Kaavya says that the idea of the app came to her when she thought of individual action having a collective social responsibility. “I have a lot of faith in humankind - I believe if we put the right tools in people’s hand, they will fight to save the Earth with passion. There is no need to depend on decision-makers only in corporate boardrooms and UN conventions to show us the way. A small step taken daily by each one of us will cumulatively start a movement," Kaavya tells News18.

Her idea came from Noble Laureate Richard Thaler’s Nudge Theory. “I like the idea of influencing the choices people make in a positive way, but without taking away their power to choose," she adds.

Kavya herself describes the purpose of the app the same way she saw it when she created it, “We want to do something for mother nature but don’t know how to contribute. As individuals, most of us understand what we have to do to reduce emissions: save energy, use the car less, recycle more, make better consumption choices etc, but we don’t actively always make those choices," she says. “My app helps to incorporate some of these in people’s daily lives in the form of fun and exciting challenges."

The idea of an app came in a mix between her love for technology, and her fight for saving the environment: “I believe in the power of technology to change our lives and change our planet. Hence, I thought of making a tool to help individuals to contribute to this effort."

From a simple idea, the app has since then grown: What started as a collection of daily challenges at first, now has more advanced technologies like AI for image recognition and trivia to keep inspiring the user to continue. The app also now has some off-platform integrations like Google Maps to give users access to the nearest vendor selling the required products, or sustainable material. With help from her mentors at WhiteHat Jr and parents, the app is now available on Playstore.

While Kaavya thinks that policymakers have to make implementations to hold larger entities and corporations accountable for their environmental impact, she also thinks that individual action can go a long way — “We have caused it and we will have to stop it. Everyone has a part to play in it, that will determine the world we live in."

