11-Year-Old's Adorable Makeup Tutorial on Sister is Leaving Instagram Spellbound

An 11-year-old girl has gone viral on Instagram for a make-up tutorial featuring her and her sister.

Worthy, 11, and her elder sister Kalista recently appeared in a viral Instagram video. In the clip, little Worthy can be seen giving a makeover to her elder sister.

First, she daubs on some serum into Kalista's hair and gives it a good rub. Then, she painstakingly fixes a particular lock of her sister's hair. Worthy finishes the look with a jab of chapstick on Kalista's lips.

The video was uploaded to Kalista's Instagram account with the caption, "Chapstick is always necessary".

Since being share don Instagram, the photo has been liked by nearly 6,000 users with several people commenting on the adorable expressions on the little's girl's face.

A user named Hannah Bucker wrote, "These videos are so calming and nice" while another named Patricia said, "She’s adorable". Yet others commented on how great the video was for ASMR enthusiasts.

Makeup tutorial videos are extremely popular on Instagram, with viral videos clocking in millions of views. And while real tutorials themselves are much in demand, faux tutorials like the one created by the sister duo Worthy and Kalista are also popular on video and story sharing platforms.

In November 2019, a TikTok video by a young woman, pretending to give eyelash curling advice in what looked like a makeup tutorial while actually condemning China's crackdown on Uyghur Muslims in Xinjiang, went gone viral. While the video first appeared on the Chinese-owned app that has previously been accused of censoring anti-Beijing content, the "tutorial" soon spread to other platforms.

The clip by US teen Feroza Aziz, who describes herself as "17 Just a Muslim", had millions of views across several social media platforms within days of the upload and catapulted the young woman to international media attention.