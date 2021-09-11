1100 Kg Laddu Offered to 40-feet-tall Ganesha Idol in Hyderabad

With Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations going on in full swing across the country, Lord Ganesha’s devotees are celebrating the festivals with great zeal and enthusiasm. From large decorative pandals to unique idols and special offerings, devotees have their own to celebrate the diety’s birthday. One such celebration is happening in Hyderabad’s Khairatabad area where a 40 feet tall Ganesh idol has been installed. However, that’s not the only news here. What has attracted everyone’s attention is a massive 1100kg laddu offering to Lord Ganesha by his devotees, reported The News Minute.

The offering was part of a ritual where the large idol at the pandals gets a huge laddu prasandam every year. The offering since 2016 has been made by only one family of local businessman J Tanay Rana. However, this ritual could not be done last year due to the restrictions imposed in wake of the COVID-19 pandemic last year. So when the celebrations returned this year, the family offered an 1100kg laddu as prasadam at the pandal.

The offering ritual for the Rana family started with 62 kg laddus in 2016 and the size further grew every year. From 172kg in 2017, 271kg in 2018, 751 in 2019 and this year the size went up to 1100kg. The special offering was prepared by 8 people who worked for 48 continuous hours. The process used 200 kg of besan or gram flour, 400kg of sugar, 140 litres of oil and ghee along with large quantities of dry fruits.

The entire process including the material and labour charge cost about Rs 1 lakh for the Rana family.

The Khairatabad Ganesh pandal has a 40 feet Panchmukhi Ganesh idol that was prepared by over 150 artisans in nearly two months. Telangana’s Governor Tamilsai Soundararajan kicked off the Ganesh Chaturthi celebration with a pooja and the devotees from across the country have been visiting the pandal to offer their prayers

