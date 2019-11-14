YouTubers KSI and Logan Paul had a rematch of cruiserweight boxing fight and the online broadcast of the event was highly anticipated by thousands of fans online.

The fans had to pay to watch the fight go live. However, around 11,000 people managed to watch the action for free, thanks to another YouTuber’s bizarre but smart idea.

By subscribing to sports streaming service DAZN, fans could watch the match.

However, those without a DAZN subscription were dependent on social media and online portals for updates. And this was really frustrating for them until another YouTuber’s spectacles came to their rescue.

Since it would be downright illegal for the man to film the live stream directly, he literally put on his thinking glasses.

He tried his luck by filming his face as he watched the boxing match. This, in turn, allowed others to watch the match in the reflection on his glasses.

The YouTuber cunningly titled the video to be a reaction to the fight, so the live stream was not taken down by the site.

His creative idea of streaming grabbed hundreds of eyeballs and within a short span there were as many as 11,000 people could watch the iconic clash via that man’s spectacles.

Bruh I was watching the KSI vs Logan Paul fight through this guys glasses 😂😭 pic.twitter.com/tQWDp3scuA — Jayys ✹ (@xojayys) November 10, 2019

It’s not confirmed whether the man got into any trouble later or not, but his creative thinking definitely helped a lot of fans to watch the match.

