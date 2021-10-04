11,000-Year-old Human Figure, Head Carvings Discovered in Turkey

Excavators in Turkey have discovered carvings of human figures and heads at Karahantepe in Şanlıurfa, the country’s southeastern province. The 11,000 years old carvings are said to be an important revelation about the artistic skills of people from that time. The excavations include more than 250 T-shaped megaliths with animal depictions and many three-dimensional human sculptures. Apart from this, a building with 75 meters diameter and 18 feet deep had been also discovered.

The excavation headed by Professor Necmi Karul had started in 2019 and is said to be an important discovery about the Neolithic age. In an interview with the state-run Anadolu Agency, Professor Karul hinted that the people of that time had developed artistic capabilities to some extent.

The Karahantepe site lies near to the Gobekli Tepe which is a UNESCO World Heritage Site. The Gobekli Tepe is considered to be the world’s oldest temple site with megalithic structures dating back to the 10th millennium BC. With this excavation at Karahantepe, archaeologists are now not only studying the existing excavation but also about the Gobekli Tepe.

Professor Karul said that the objects found in the Karahantepe excavation are similar to the ones found at the Gobekli Tepe site. Diggings at the Gobekli Tepe had started 25 years ago. Not much is known about the people of Gobekli Tepe. According to some archaeologists, hunter-gatherers of that time might have gathered to carve the T-shaped pillar. Another belief is that people from various groups would have been coming together for building such projects with the purpose of ritual and then going back to their places. With the excavation at Karahantepe, the archaeologists are expecting to know better about the Gobekli Tepe.

Some of the artifacts excavated from the Karahantepe site have also been put up for exhibition at Şanlıurfa Archaeological Museum.

The site of Karahantepe lies in the region of ‘Taş Tepeler’ which means Stone Hills covering an area of 200 kilometres.

