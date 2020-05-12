BUZZ

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

113-Year-Old Woman from Spain Becomes Oldest in the World to Beat Coronavirus

(Image credit: Twitter)

(Image credit: Twitter)

A mother of three, Maria Branyas, was infected with the virus in April and fought it in isolation inside her room in an old-age care home.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: May 12, 2020, 3:48 PM IST
Share this:

A 113-year-old woman in Spain has become the oldest person in the world to have survived the coronavirus pandemic.

A mother of three, Maria Branyas, was infected with the virus in April and fought it in isolation inside her room in an old-age care home. Originally from San Francisco, US, she has also been a survivor of the Spanish Flu pandemic of 1918-1919, both the World Wars and the Spanish Civil War between 1936 and 1939.

According to reports, Branyas has been considered the oldest person in Spain by the Gerontology Research Group, which verifies and tracks supercentenarians, and she has been the oldest supercentenarian to have done so.

Elderly people with already underlying health conditions have been reported to be more at risk to coronavirus. Hence, this particular incident of Branyas recovering from Covid-19 has stood put to be more remarkable.

As per a Daily Mail report, Maria has said that her health was fine but she still suffered from small pains like everybody else. She also thanked the support of the care home people to help her survive through this.

Earlier, a 106-year-old Spanish woman, Ana del Valle, had become the oldest human to have survived the coronavirus pandemic.

Meanwhile, Spain has reported more than 2 lac coronavirus positive cases and nearly 27,000 deaths.

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Next Story
corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading