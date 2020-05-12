113-Year-Old Woman from Spain Becomes Oldest in the World to Beat Coronavirus

A 113-year-old woman in Spain has become the oldest person in the world to have survived the coronavirus pandemic.

A mother of three, Maria Branyas, was infected with the virus in April and fought it in isolation inside her room in an old-age care home. Originally from San Francisco, US, she has also been a survivor of the Spanish Flu pandemic of 1918-1919, both the World Wars and the Spanish Civil War between 1936 and 1939.

According to reports, Branyas has been considered the oldest person in Spain by the Gerontology Research Group, which verifies and tracks supercentenarians, and she has been the oldest supercentenarian to have done so.

Elderly people with already underlying health conditions have been reported to be more at risk to coronavirus. Hence, this particular incident of Branyas recovering from Covid-19 has stood put to be more remarkable.

As per a Daily Mail report, Maria has said that her health was fine but she still suffered from small pains like everybody else. She also thanked the support of the care home people to help her survive through this.

Earlier, a 106-year-old Spanish woman, Ana del Valle, had become the oldest human to have survived the coronavirus pandemic.

Meanwhile, Spain has reported more than 2 lac coronavirus positive cases and nearly 27,000 deaths.

