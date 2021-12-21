115 Biryanis Per Minute, Samosas Equaling New Zealand Population Ordered by Desis in 2021

Biryani needs no introduction among Indian foodies, and Swiggy’s annual data shows that the dish reigned supreme this year in several cities even during Covid-19. As per Swiggy StatEATstics 2021, Indians in general ordered 115 Biryanis per minute (or almost two Biryanis per second), samosas equal to the population of New Zealand and tomatoes that would suffice to participate in the Spanish Tomatina festival for 11 years! Biryani, in particular, has been topping the Swiggy charts for six years in a row. The city-wise analysis reveals that Chicken Biryani was the top ordered dish in Chennai, Hyderabad, Kolkata AND Lucknow. In Bengaluru, it was the second favourite dish. The second favourite dish in Pune was Chicken Dum Biryani. Whether Veg Biryani is a thing or not is a separate debate, but according to the Swiggy report, Chicken Biryani was ordered 4.3 times more than the vegetarian variation.

It looks like Indians are not getting over their love of Biryani anytime soon. The report shows that a biryani enthusiast from Kolkata had a Swiggy Genie delivery partner travel 39.3 km from home to deliver her favourite Mutton Biryani. Not only is Biryani one of India’s favourite dishes, Chicken Biryani Cut was among the most popular on Swiggy’s Meat Store. It was the fourth most ordered meat item on there. Samosa was the most binged snack, ordered 6 times more than Chicken wings. Pav Bhaji came in as second most popular. Post 10 PM, however, different scenes prevailed, with cheese garlic bread, popcorn and French fries coming to the fore.

However, when it comes to recipes, some other items were being Googled extensively by Indians. Google revealed its search trends in the year that was, and among the trending recipes Googled by Indians, the top spot was occupied by Enoki mushroom. You might think Biryani or Dosa might be the most famous of Indian recipes and Enoki mushroom is a bit of an odd choice, but that might actually be why people weren’t looking up recipes for the former two dishes. Following the mushrooms was Modak. No surprise with that one; India as a nation has what looks like a collective sweet tooth, and to top it off, an endless number of festivals, with Ganesh Chaturthi not the least of them in scale and magnitude. The next three trending Indian recipes were for methi matar malai, palak and — wait for it- chicken soup.

