12-Year-Old Boy Undergoes Surgery to Remove 54 Magnetic Balls He Deliberately Swallowed

A 12-year-old schoolboy's curiosity almost cost him his life. Rhiley Morrison had 54 toy magnets removed from his stomach in life-saving 6-hour-long surgery after he ate them as part of an "experiment".

The science enthusiast from Greater Manchester wanted to see if eating magnetic balls would make him "magnetic" and attract the metal objects to his stomach, besides also being curious about how they would look when he passed them, Daily Mail reported.

Morrison ingested those balls twice -first on January 1 and then again on January 4. However, when he realised he hadn't passed those balls, Morrison was worried and told his mother, Paige Ward, who rushed him to the hospital.

An x-ray revealed that those magnetic balls were still stuck in Morrison's stomach and bowel, compelling doctors to perform a surgery on the young boy.In a six-hour-long operation, the doctors successfully removed the magnet toys and Morrison is now home, recovering.

His mother Paige says she was "gobsmacked, just speechless" when she was told of the number of balls Morrison had swallowed.

"The doctors guessed around 25- 30 from the x-ray, but when he came out of surgery they said they got 54.

"I think what made it harder is that I just didn't understand how or why he would swallow that many," the mother was quoted as saying by Daily Mail.

The mother of three other children, Paige said Morrison is "massively into science," adding he admitted"I tried to stick magnets to me, I wanted to see if this copper would stick to my belly while the magnets were in".

Paige hopes to share Morrison's story with fellow parents so that they don't have to go through such a terrible ordeal.

"I don't want other kids or parents going through that. When he did it I thought it was just him, he's just been silly and done it, but the surgeon said they see this all the time," Paige said.

She adds that magnets should not be sold as toys and urgedother parents to just "put them in the bin, don't buy them in the first place".