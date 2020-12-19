12-Year-Old Boy's Speakers Confiscated after Teachers Busted 'Rave' Party He Held in School Toilet

In a hilarious incident, a 12-year-old boy was busted in school for hosting a 'rave' party inside the bathroom of his school.

Cael Bell, a student of St. Antony's Catholic College, is an aspiring DJ and decided to host a "rave" party for all Class 8 students on December 11. And he almost got away with it. But the party lasted only for 30 seconds before teachers busted it and shut it down.

According to reports, the enterprising boy advertised the event on Snapchat. The party was held at lunchtime and the food and drinks menu consisted of Cadbury Twirls and Lucozade. The boy had also managed to sneak in lights and his speakers and was belting out tracks when his teachers caught him in the act.

Upon getting a call from school authorities, Cael's mother Louise Bell said that the incident made her laugh.

While she said that both she and her husband reprimanded the boy, they could not help being impressed by the boy's tenacity.

According to the mother, it was a harmless prank and one could not blame the little boy for spreading some cheer after the gloomy way 2020 turned out to be. She also said that both she and Cael's father were rather impressed to find that the little boy had pulled off an intricate party like the one he threw in the school's bathroom.

This has been a tough year for children across the world including the United Kingdom, with most school students spending months at home in isolation, away from friends and classes.

Louise took to her Facebook page to share the news and many have since come to the kid's rescue, praising his inventiveness and creativity.

"He had organised a rave in the boys' toilets at dinner time invited all the boys from year 8 so he has now had his speaker and lights confiscated. Am I wrong for finding this funny?" she wrote.

Cael's school authorities, however, did not take as kindly to the incident. The aspiring DJ's lights and speakers have since been confiscated.